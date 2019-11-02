8Sports Blitz: Week 10 Scoreboard and highlights

We are deep into the high school football season! Here’s a rundown of all the football action and scores from across Central Virginia.

CLICK HERE for complete coverage and highlights from Week 9 of the 8Sports Blitz. Game highlights are also linked below:

Hopewell 40 Prince George 7

Monacan 35 Cosby 10

Deep Run 47 Glen Allen 7

Douglas Freeman 42 John Marshal 6

Dinwiddie 63 Meadowbrook 0

Manchester 40 LC Bird 19

Henrico 49 Lee-Davis 8

Varina 57 Atlee 16

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot 41 Chincoteague 0

Huguenot 47 Midlothian 7

Louisa 42 Western Albemarle 24

Powhatan 24 James River 0

Essex 23 Washington & Lee 0

Amelia county 40 Cumberland 0

Goochland 61 Lunenburg Central 13

Thomas Dale 35 Granby 0

Hermitage 21 Mills Godwin 14

Clover Hill 49 George Wythe 12

Hanover 28 Armstrong 8

New Kent 32 Jamestown 14

Petersburg 34 Matoaca 28

