8Sports Blitz: Week 11 Scoreboard and highlights

8Sports Blitz

The high school football playoffs are upon us. Here’s a rundown of all the football action and scores from across Central Virginia.

CLICK HERE for complete coverage and highlights from Week 9 of the 8Sports Blitz. Game highlights are also linked below:

King William 60, Amelia 12

Varina 58, Clover Hill 0

Highland Springs 38, Henrico 21

Deep Run 49, Prince George 6

Manchester 49, Freeman 7

Dinwiddie 49, Monacan 27

Goochland 42, Independence 6

Thomas Jefferson 49, Brunswick 12

Hopewell 61, Southampton 8

Ocean Lakes 28, Cosby 12

Thomas Dale 55, Grassfield 28

Louisa 49, King George 12

Patrick Henry 56, Spotsylvania 6

York 55, Petersburg 40

Franklin 24, Lunenburg Central 19

