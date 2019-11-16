8Sports Blitz: Week 11 Scoreboard and highlights

The high school football playoffs are upon us. Here’s a rundown of all the football action and scores from across Central Virginia.
CLICK HERE for complete coverage and highlights from Week 9 of the 8Sports Blitz. Game highlights are also linked below:
Highland Springs 38, Henrico 21
Thomas Jefferson 49, Brunswick 12
Hopewell 61, Southampton 8
Ocean Lakes 28, Cosby 12
Thomas Dale 55, Grassfield 28
Louisa 49, King George 12
Patrick Henry 56, Spotsylvania 6
York 55, Petersburg 40
Franklin 24, Lunenburg Central 19