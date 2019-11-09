8Sports Blitz: Week 11 Scoreboard and highlights

It’s the last week of the high school football regular season! Here’s a rundown of all the football action and scores from across Central Virginia.

Game highlights are also linked below:

Deep Run 33 Thomas Jefferson 0

Glen Allen 28 Douglas Freeman 21

Hopewell 28 Matoaca 21

Thomas Dale 46 Dinwiddie 44

Manchester 51 Cosby 7

Clover Hill 35 Monacan 14

Huguenot 20 Powhatan 14

Louisa 42 Albemarle 0

Atlee 55 Hanover 13

Essex 48 Rappahannock 0

King Williams 49 King & Queen Central 7

Amelia County 54 Randolph-Henry 12

L.C. Bird 14 James River 7

Hermitage 28 J.R. Tucker 6

Patrick Henry 35 Lee-Davis 0

Prince George 41 Meadowbrook 7

John Marshall 28 Mills Godwin 0

New Kent 28 Smithfield 0

Petersburg 62 Colonial Heights 20