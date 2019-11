We’ve reached the final week of the 8Sports Blitz. Here’s a rundown of all the football action and scores from across Central Virginia.

Patrick Henry 16 Louisa 15

Essex 14 Washington & Lee 2

Goochland 56 Skyline 22

King William 46 Poquoson 20

Thomas Dale 36 Ocean Lakes 6

Manchester 35 Deep Run 18

Varina 27 Highland Springs 21

Thomas Jefferson 44 Greensville 18

Dinwiddie 25 Eastern View 17