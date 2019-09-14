8Sports Blitz: Week 3 Scoreboard and highlights

Can you believe it’s already Week 3. Here’s a rundown of the third week of high school football action and scores from across Central Virginia.

CLICK HERE for complete coverage and highlights from Week 3 of the 8Sports Blitz. Game highlights are also linked below:

Manchester 34 Monacan 12

Huguenot 16 L.C. Bird 7

Deep Run 35 Henrico 24

Hermitage 21 Thomas Dale 19

Highland Springs 47 Meadowbrook 0

Amelia 46 Thomas Jefferson 40

Clover Hill 29 Midlothian 13

Atlee 35 Mills Goodwin 7

Collegiate 41 Catholic 33

Louisa County 28 Massaponax 27

Cosby 21 James River 0

New Kent 42 Bruton 0

Varina 55 Matoaca 13

John Marshall 40 Armstrong 0

Patrick Henry (Ashland) 21 Glen Allen 6

Chancellor 43 Hanover 14

Powhatan 46 George Wythe 8

Douglas Freeman 14 Lee Davis 6