8Sports Blitz: Week 3 Scoreboard and highlights

Can you believe it’s already Week 3. Here’s a rundown of the third week of high school football action and scores from across Central Virginia.
Highland Springs 47 Meadowbrook 0
Louisa County 28 Massaponax 27
New Kent 42 Bruton 0
Varina 55 Matoaca 13
John Marshall 40 Armstrong 0
Patrick Henry (Ashland) 21 Glen Allen 6
Chancellor 43 Hanover 14
Powhatan 46 George Wythe 8
Douglas Freeman 14 Lee Davis 6