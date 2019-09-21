8Sports Blitz: Week 4 Scoreboard and highlights

We’ve touched down to the fourth week of the high school football season. Here’s a rundown of all the football action and scores from across Central Virginia.
Deep Run 17 Patrick Henry (Ashland) 14
Highland Springs 54 North Stafford 13
King William 48 Caroline 35
Thomas Jefferson 67 Greenville 14
Monacan 34 James River 20
Powhatan 2 Midlothian 0
Manchester 27 Clover Hill 7
L.C. Bird 42 George Wythe 6
Mills Godwin 17 Hanover 3
Glen Allen 48 Lee-Davis 0
Goochland 55 Cumberland 6
Southampton 44 Colonial Heights 20