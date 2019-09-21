8Sports Blitz: Week 4 Scoreboard and highlights

We’ve touched down to the fourth week of the high school football season. Here’s a rundown of all the football action and scores from across Central Virginia.

CLICK HERE for complete coverage and highlights from Week 4 of the 8Sports Blitz. Game highlights are also linked below:

Collegiate 27 Flint Hill 7

Cosby 42 Huguenot 19

Hopewell 35 Henrico 13

Douglas Freeman 21 Atlee 14

Deep Run 17 Patrick Henry (Ashland) 14

Highland Springs 54 North Stafford 13

Varina 56 Hermitage 13

Matoaca 22 J.R. Tucker 3

King William 48 Caroline 35

Thomas Jefferson 67 Greenville 14

Monacan 34 James River 20

Powhatan 2 Midlothian 0

Manchester 27 Clover Hill 7

L.C. Bird 42 George Wythe 6

Mills Godwin 17 Hanover 3

Glen Allen 48 Lee-Davis 0

Goochland 55 Cumberland 6

Southampton 44 Colonial Heights 20