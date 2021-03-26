8Sports Blitz Week 5 preview of the high school football season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Playoff seeding hangs in the balance for many area teams as the penultimate week of the high school football season has arrived.

The 8Sports Blitz team will once again be out at games across the area on Friday night. Here’s a look at some games to pay attention to.

POWHATAN (3-1) AT MONACAN (4-0), 7:30 P.M.

Only the top four teams in each region will make the 4B playoffs. Monacan is battling King George for the top seed in the regional pairings, while Powhatan is going to be needing a win and some help over the final two weeks of the season in order to keep their campaign going.

The Indians have won back to back games, including shutting out Cosby last Friday 53-0. Mitchell Johnson ran for 125 yards and scored two touchdowns against the Titans.

Monacan enters Week 5 without a loss on their record. The Chiefs topped Clover Hill last week 29-14. Monacan is one of four 4-0 teams occupying the region’s four playoff spots. Louisa and Patrick Henry are the other unbeatens.

This will be only the third time overall Monacan and Powhatan are meeting on the football field and the second regular season contest. The Chiefs and Indians last met in October 2019, with Monacan putting up 55 points in a runaway victory.

HANOVER (3-1) AT PATRICK HENRY (4-0), 6 P.M.

This is a pivotal matchup in the Hanover County title race and in Region 4B, as the Hawks will look to avenge their Week 1 loss to the Patriots and throw a wrench in the playoff hunt heading into the regular season finale next week.

Patrick Henry is outscoring opponents 141-34 this season. The Patriots have strung together their best football as of late, winning convincingly against Mechanicsville (56-14) and Atlee (28-6).

Historically, the Hawks lead the all-time series against Patrick Henry 11-8. But the Patriots have won four of the last five meetings dating back to 2016.

The Hawks gutted out a win against Mechanicsville last week 17-14. Hanover, along with Powhatan, Dinwiddie and Eastern View, are currently on the outside looking in on the 4B playoffs. But like the Chiefs, the Hawks can shuffle the standings up going into the final week of regular season play with a victory.

PRINCE GEORGE (3-1) AT PETERSBURG (1-2), 2 P.M. SATURDAY

Despite a defeat to Thomas Dale last Saturday, Prince George remains in the driver seat for the final playoff spot in Region 5B, as the Royals travel to Petersburg to take on the Crimson Wave.

Prince George and Manchester are the two one-loss teams occupying playoff positions. Prince George concludes the regular season against Meadowbrook, who Petersburg beat 42-6 for the Crimson Wave’s first win of the spring season.

The Royals ran into a buzz saw Thomas Dale program last week. The Knights defense overwhelmed Prince George’s offense, limiting the Royals to only 7 points.

Petersburg leads the series 12-8, with the Crimson Wave winning the previous meeting 36-33 in 2018.

Here’s a look at the full high school football schedule for this weekend:

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

HOME AWAY TIME Patrick Henry Hanover 6 p.m. Thomas Dale Matoaca 7 p.m. L.C. Bird Cosby 7 p.m. Midlothian James River 7 p.m. Atlee Mechanicsville 7 p.m. Mills Godwin Henrico 7 p.m. J.R. Tucker Highland Springs 7 p.m. Varina Douglas Freeman 7 p.m. Meadowbrook Hopewell 7 p.m. Hermitage Deep Run 7 p.m. Manchester Clover Hill 7 p.m. Caroline King George 7 p.m. Eastern View Spotsylvania 7 p.m. Colonial Heights Dinwiddie 7 p.m. Western Albemarle Louisa 7 p.m. Lafayette New Kent 7 p.m. Lunenburg Central Goochland 7 p.m. Cumberland Nottoway 7 p.m. Southampton King William 7 p.m. Monacan Powhatan 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

HOME AWAY TIME Randolph-Henry Amelia 1 p.m. Petersburg Prince George 2 p.m.

Stay with 8Sports Blitz for coverage of high school football throughout the 2021 spring season.