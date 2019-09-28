8Sports Blitz: Week 5 Scoreboard and highlights

8News is tackling Week Five of the high school football season. Here’s a rundown of all the football action and scores from across Central Virginia.

Powhatan 21 Clover Hill 20

Manchester 62 James River 7

Cosby 51 George Wythe 0

Collegiate 14 Episcopal 0

John Marshall 12 J.R. Tucker 6

Henrico 14 Patrick Henry (Ashland) 7

Thomas Dale 33 Petersburg 24

Douglas Freeman Mills Godwin

Thomas Jefferson 35 Glen Allen 32

Washington & Lee 32 King William 29

Prince George 27 Dinwiddie 24

Highland Springs 39 Page (N.C) 7

Eastern View 59 Caroline 14

Atlee 55 Armstrong 0

Goochland 41 Randolph-Henry 16

Hopewell 54 Colonial Heights 6

Varina 79 Hanover 0

Monocan 29 Huguenot 21

Matoaca 55 Meadowbrook 0

Deep Run 47 Hermitage 20