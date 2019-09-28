8Sports Blitz: Week 5 Scoreboard and highlights

8News is tackling Week Five of the high school football season. Here’s a rundown of all the football action and scores from across Central Virginia.
CLICK HERE for complete coverage and highlights from Week 4 of the 8Sports Blitz. Game highlights are also linked below:
John Marshall 12 J.R. Tucker 6
Henrico 14 Patrick Henry (Ashland) 7
Thomas Jefferson 35 Glen Allen 32
Washington & Lee 32 King William 29
Prince George 27 Dinwiddie 24
Highland Springs 39 Page (N.C) 7
Eastern View 59 Caroline 14
Atlee 55 Armstrong 0
Goochland 41 Randolph-Henry 16
Hopewell 54 Colonial Heights 6
Varina 79 Hanover 0
Monocan 29 Huguenot 21
Matoaca 55 Meadowbrook 0
Deep Run 47 Hermitage 20