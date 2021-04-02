8Sports Blitz Week 6 high school football scoreboard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the final week of the high school football regular season in Richmond. Spots in next week’s regional playoffs were on the line for some teams.
Let’s take a look at the area scoreboard for Week 6:
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
Powhatan 20, Midlothian 13
Clover Hill 24, L.C. Bird 20
Monacan 34, James River 7
Manchester 35, Cosby 0
Thomas Dale 19, Dinwiddie 14
Hopewell 21, Matoaca 14
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
Prince George 36, Meadowbrook 0
Hermitage 41, J.R. Tucker 0
Deep Run 28, Mills Godwin 0
Hanover 26, Atlee 22
Patrick Henry 37, Mechanicsville 13
Highland Springs 17, Varina 7
Louisa 27, Albemarle 8
King George 42, Spotsylvania 15
James Monroe 17, Caroline 6
Colonial Heights 40, Petersburg 30
Glen Allen 34, Henrico 13
King William at Poquoson, Canceled
James Wood at Goochland, Canceled
