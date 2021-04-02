8Sports Blitz Week 6 high school football scoreboard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the final week of the high school football regular season in Richmond. Spots in next week’s regional playoffs were on the line for some teams.

Let’s take a look at the area scoreboard for Week 6:

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

Powhatan 20, Midlothian 13

Clover Hill 24, L.C. Bird 20

Monacan 34, James River 7

Manchester 35, Cosby 0

Thomas Dale 19, Dinwiddie 14

Hopewell 21, Matoaca 14

FRIDAY, APRIL 2

Prince George 36, Meadowbrook 0

Hermitage 41, J.R. Tucker 0

Deep Run 28, Mills Godwin 0

Hanover 26, Atlee 22

Patrick Henry 37, Mechanicsville 13

Highland Springs 17, Varina 7

Louisa 27, Albemarle 8

King George 42, Spotsylvania 15

James Monroe 17, Caroline 6

Colonial Heights 40, Petersburg 30

Glen Allen 34, Henrico 13

King William at Poquoson, Canceled

James Wood at Goochland, Canceled

