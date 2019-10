8News is tackling Week Six of the high school football season. Here’s a rundown of all the football action and scores from across Central Virginia.

Thomas Dale 44 Hopewell 7

Highland Springs 41 Henrico 8

Manchester 41 Huguenot 21

Goochland 35 Amelia County 0

Matoaca 33 Prince George 14

Dinwiddie 37 Petersburg 20

Cosby 14 Midlothian 7

Monacan 42 George Wythe 6

Collegiate 35 Woodberry Forest 28