8Sports Blitz: Week 7 Scoreboard and highlights

Football Friday means it’s time for Week 7 of the high school football season. Here’s a rundown of all the football action and scores from across Central Virginia.
CLICK HERE for complete coverage and highlights from Week 7 of the 8Sports Blitz. Game highlights are also linked below:
Highland Springs 26 Manchester 16
Prince George 49 Colonial Heights 0
Chancellor 64 Caroline 15
Dinwiddie 20 Matoaca 15
Huguenot 52 James River 19
Varina 48 Patrick Henry 10
Warhill 57 King William 14
Lunenburg Central 56 Amelia County 50
Goochland 55 Prince Edwards 16
Clover Hill 8 L.C. Bird 0
Thomas Dale 69 Meadowbrook 12
Glen Allen 34 Hermitage 6
Mills Godwin 31 J.R. Tucker 0
Hanover 43 George Wythe 26
Lee Davis 38 Armstrong 0