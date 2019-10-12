8Sports Blitz: Week 7 Scoreboard and highlights

Football Friday means it’s time for Week 7 of the high school football season. Here’s a rundown of all the football action and scores from across Central Virginia.

CLICK HERE for complete coverage and highlights from Week 7 of the 8Sports Blitz. Game highlights are also linked below:

Highland Springs 26 Manchester 16

Deep Run 29 Douglas Freeman 6

Monacan 21 Midlothian 20

Hopewell 64 Petersburg 20

Henrico 43 Atlee 31

Louisa 55 Monticello 14

Benedictine 27 Collegiate 14

Cosby 18 Powhatan 15

Prince George 49 Colonial Heights 0

Chancellor 64 Caroline 15

Dinwiddie 20 Matoaca 15

Huguenot 52 James River 19

Varina 48 Patrick Henry 10

Warhill 57 King William 14

Lunenburg Central 56 Amelia County 50

Goochland 55 Prince Edwards 16

Clover Hill 8 L.C. Bird 0

Thomas Dale 69 Meadowbrook 12

Glen Allen 34 Hermitage 6

Mills Godwin 31 J.R. Tucker 0

Hanover 43 George Wythe 26

Lee Davis 38 Armstrong 0