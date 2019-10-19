8Sports Blitz: Week 8 Scoreboard and highlights

Football Friday means it’s time for Week 8 of the high school football season. Here’s a rundown of all the football action and scores from across Central Virginia.

CLICK HERE for complete coverage and highlights from Week 8 of the 8Sports Blitz. Game highlights are also linked below:

Varina 35 Henrico 7

Manchester 35 Midlothian 8

Atlee 35 Lee-Davis 0

Patrick Henry 42 Hanover 0

Deep Run 56 Mills Godwin 7

Prince George 23 Thomas Dale 20

Hopewell 35 Dinwiddie 20

L.C. Bird 7 Cosby 2

Glen Allen 56 Tucker 0

Goochland 35 Nottoway 6

Clover Hill 37 Huguenot 31 (OT)

King William 80 Matthews 6

Monacan 55 Powhatan 28

Thomas Jefferson 21 Caroline 0

Brunswick 31 Park View 14