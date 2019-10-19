8Sports Blitz: Week 8 Scoreboard and highlights

Football Friday means it’s time for Week 8 of the high school football season. Here’s a rundown of all the football action and scores from across Central Virginia.
Atlee 35 Lee-Davis 0
Patrick Henry 42 Hanover 0
Prince George 23 Thomas Dale 20
Hopewell 35 Dinwiddie 20
Glen Allen 56 Tucker 0
Goochland 35 Nottoway 6
Clover Hill 37 Huguenot 31 (OT)
King William 80 Matthews 6
Thomas Jefferson 21 Caroline 0
Brunswick 31 Park View 14