8Sports Blitz: Week 9 Scoreboard and highlights

Like a long touchdown pass to a wide-open receiver in the end zone, we are deep into the high school football season! Here’s a rundown of all the football action and scores from across Central Virginia.
CLICK HERE for complete coverage and highlights from Week 9 of the 8Sports Blitz. Game highlights are also linked below:
St. Christopher’s 35 Lee-Davis
Monacan 14 L.C. Bird 0
Hopewell 61 Meadowbrook 0
Deep Run 61 J.R. Tucker 20
Prince George 42 Petersburg 24
Henrico 57 Hanover 0
Midlothian 40 James River 19
Freeman 23 Hermitage 21
Dinwiddie 63 Colonial Heights 6
Buckingham County 37 Amelia County 6