8Sportscast for Thursday, September 5

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — DORIAN CHANGES: Hurricane Dorian forced two high school football games to be played yesterday and several more have now been moved.

On Saturday, Petersburg will travel to I.C. Norcom at 2 p.m., Roanoke Catholic visits Charles City at 7 p.m., and Highland Springs and Oscar Smith will play a highly anticipated game at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex at 7 p.m.

Two games have been shifted to Monday: Washington & Lee at West Point (6 p.m.) and Bruton at King William (7 p.m.)

The rest of the schedule for Friday remains intact for now, including the 8 Sports Blitz Rivalry of the Week game, Thomas Dale at L.C. Bird.

The ‘Battle of Chester’ has belonged to L.C. Bird recently as they have won 10 out of the last 11 games.

Thomas Dale crushed Cosby last week, 58-0, while it’s the season opener for L.C. Bird.

SPIDERS LOOK TO PLAY SPOILERS: The Richmond Spiders will be traveling away from the storm, but will have to weather an ACC foe in the Boston College Eagles on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Richmond impressed in a 38-19 win over Jacksonville last Thursday, while BC already has one Commonwealth win under its belt, beating Virginia Tech, 35-28, last week.

The Spiders have done this sort of thing before; 16 players remain from the team that won in Charlottesville over Virginia in 2016.

But Richmond coach Russ Huesman knows it won’t be easy to win on the road.

“Obviously, going to Boston College is a huge challenge. I think our guys will be excited to do this, to go up there and play and compete,” Huesman said. “Any time you get to play a BCS school, it’s pretty cool for our guys, so we’re excited to go.”

