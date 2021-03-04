A look ahead to Week 3 of high school football in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2021 condensed high school football season is in full swing in Richmond, with several schools hitting the mid-way point of their six-game regular season campaigns this week.

There are 20 games on the docket between Friday and Saturday, with the majority of the games taking place Friday night. Here is the full Week 3 high school football schedule:

HOME AWAY TIME Hanover Patrick Henry 6 p.m. Cosby James River 7 p.m. Atlee Mechanicsville 7 p.m. Varina J.R. Tucker 7 p.m. Prince George Matoaca 7 p.m. Meadowbrook Colonial Heights 7 p.m. Deep Run Douglas Freeman 7 p.m. Hermitage Glen Allen 7 p.m. Midlothian Clover Hill 7 p.m. Powhatan Manchester 7 p.m. Dinwiddie Petersburg 7 p.m. New Kent Warhill 7 p.m. Albemarle Goochland 7 p.m. Windsor Amelia Co. 7 p.m. King William Franklin 7 p.m. Monacan L.C. Bird 7:30 p.m. Louisa Co. Monticello 7:30 p.m. Highland Springs Henrico Noon Sat., at Varina Thomas Dale Hopewell 2 p.m. Sat. Caroline Co. Chancellor 3 p.m. Sat.

Monacan, coming off its first victory over Manchester since 2017, takes on L.C. Bird in the Chiefs home opener. 8Sports anchor Natalie Kalibat will be on location for all the action between these two Dominion District foes.

Chiefs running back Keyshawn Jefferson torched the Manchester defense last week, amassing 122 yards on the ground and reaching the end zone twice in Monacan’s 27-6 win. Jefferson will go up against a formidable Skyhawks defense that is very upperclassmen-laden.

Seniors Tyreak Reid and Kris Trinidad, along with junior Dorien Wade tied for the team lead for Bird with six tackles apiece in the Skyhawks 16-0 loss to Powhatan. Three of Reid’s tackles were in the backfield for a loss. Trinidad, who has committed to playing collegiately at Old Dominion University, had two tackles for loss.

The Skyhawks were limited to just 190 yards of offense against Powhatan last week. Part of that could be attributed to adverse weather conditions, but if they can’t find a way to get going and get points on the board under more favorable elements, expect Monacan to make quick work of the Skyhawks.

Some other games to circle on your calendar this weekend:

Henrico vs. Highland Springs, Noon Sat., at Varina HS

The Springers made easy work of Mills Godwin last week, cruising to a 45-0 victory. Henrico was on the losing end last week against Varina, falling 35-0.

This game is a rematch of a 2019 first-round playoff game between the Warriors and Springers. Highland Springs won that game 38-21.

Hopewell at Thomas Dale, 2 p.m. Sat.

Hopewell is vying to contend for another VHSL Class 3 state title, and the Blue Devils will get their first test of the new season against the Knights. Hopewell thumped Colonial Heights last week, 60-0. Meanwhile Thomas Dale put 56 points on the board against Petersburg in the Knights season-opening victory.

Hopewell beat Thomas Dale 44-7 when these two teams met last in October 2019. Dating back to 1999, the Knights have beat the Blue Devils 13 times.

