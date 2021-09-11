Armstrong doesn’t let up in blowout win over John Marshall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The John Marshall Justices paid a visit to Armstrong High School on Saturday and the Wildcats, wearing throwback jerseys, were ruthless from the first whistle. They didn’t let up either, posting a 68-0 blowout win.

Right from the start, Armstrong’s Xavier Coleman recovered a fumble and ran it all the way from over 40 yards out into the end zone to make it 7-0 for the Wildcats.

Shortly after, another Wildcat touchdown from a wild snap ended up in the hands of DeAndre Cotman to make the score 13-0. A successful two-point conversion brought the score to 15-0.

Wildcats scored another in the first quarter through Kemari Eberhardt to make it 21-0 with five minutes left in the quarter.

Armstrong welcomes Goochland to their home field on Sept. 17. John Marshall (0-1) takes on Petersburg at home next week.

