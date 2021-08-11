Armstrong ready to return to the field in 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — COVID-19 forced the Armstrong football program to take a year off. But former Virginia State linebacker Jeremy Pruitt likes what he sees from his team entering his first season as head coach.

“I have a new set of kids that are hungry. They missed out on last season so they are trying to get last season back,” Pruitt said.

Armstrong was 1-9 in 2019, but quarterback and linebacker Devon Cheatham says that’s behind the Wildcats.

“We have a bond that last year’s team didn’t,” Cheatham said. “We come out and try every day, which makes us better than most teams.”

Pruitt likes the foundation his veterans are building.

“They are trying to change the program and build something new. They don’t want the same results as previous years,” Pruitt said. “We are a very fast, physical group; we have a knack for the ball. I think we will get around the ball very quickly. I think they are bonding very well, this is a brotherhood.”

Safety and running back Kile Artis has the opener against Thomas Jefferson on August 27 circled on his calendar.

“They beat us the first two seasons at Armstrong. I really want to beat them this year,” Artis said.