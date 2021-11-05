Atlee beats Hanover on the road in final regular season contest

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Hanover and Atlee both came into the 2021 regular season finale on Friday night with postseason aspirations.

An early first quarter touchdown helped make the difference for the Raiders, who ended up coming away with a 16-7 win over the Hawks.

Atlee’s defense came up big on the game’s opening possession, forcing a turnover on downs with the Hawks deep in Raiders territory.

On the ensuing drive, Atlee benefitted from a long pass play from quarterback Brooks Hollins to Tae Gilpin. That set up a short Caleb Warren touchdown run to cap off the drive.

That Warren touchdown turned out to be the only touchdown of the first half.

Atlee and Hanover both await their playoff fates, with the postseason beginning next week.