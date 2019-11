RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie’s Robert Barlow is the ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Player of the Week for the first round of the high school football playoffs.

Barlow rushed for 279 yards and seven touchdowns in the Generals’ first-round win over Monacan.

He also caught two passes for 44 yards and intercepted a pass on defense.

The seventh-seeded Generals are at No. 3 Eastern View in the second round on Friday night.