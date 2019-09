In a game where defense reigned supreme in the first half, Clover Hill and Midlothian went scoreless in the first quarter.

The Midlothian Trojans were nab six after a great ball from quarterback Christian Chambers to Jimmy Lopez. A extra point would send the Trojans up 7-0 at the half.

Clover Hill would turn their misfortune into gold, scoring 29-second-half points en route to victory.