Benedictine Cadets dominate St. Christopher’s Saints, game ends 45-7

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In Saturday’s matchup, the Benedictine Cadets faced off against the St. Christopher’s Saints — a rematch of the 2019 VISAA Division I title matchup where the Cadets took the win.

Midway through the first quarter, it would be Benedictine striking first through running back Henry Dolan.

Shortly after, the Saints threw an interception to Jay Woolfolk, who got the pick-six. He’d find the end-zone on that play.

The Saints struggled getting the ball into the end-zone throughout the game but they ended up getting one touchdown.

The Cadets took this game 45-7.