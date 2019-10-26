Benedictine crush King William, win 47-0

The Benedictine Cadets and the King William Cavaliers entered Friday’s game with two losses on the season. However, Sunday’s contest proved too much for the Cavaliers.
The Cadets entered the half with a 20-point win en route to a 47-0 victory.
by: WRIC NewsroomPosted: / Updated:
The Benedictine Cadets and the King William Cavaliers entered Friday’s game with two losses on the season. However, Sunday’s contest proved too much for the Cavaliers.
The Cadets entered the half with a 20-point win en route to a 47-0 victory.