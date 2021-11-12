Big fourth quarter fuels Midlothian to decisive playoff win over Mills Godwin, two-game losing streak snapped

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) – Teams always want to be playing their best when the regular season ends in order to build momentum for a postseason run. Midlothian had not been playing their best football entering Friday night’s Region 5C first round game against Mills Godwin.

The Trojans entered having lost two games in a row. Despite the two defeats, Midlo was seeded second in the region ahead of Hermitage and Douglas Freeman.

Playing with a chip on their shoulders, the Trojans took care of business against Mills Godwin. Midlothian came away with a 42-13 victory.

The Trojans pulled away in the fourth quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points. Touchdowns from Ashby Berry, Jackson Rosenberger and Samuel Sperry put the kibosh on Godwin’s season.

Midlothian advances to the region semifinals, where they will meet Hermitage. Douglas Freeman will take on Highland Springs in the other semi next week.

