RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Clover Hill Cavaliers raced out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter and cruised from there, defeating the George Wythe Bulldogs, 41-6.

The Cavaliers added on 27 points in the second quarter to take a 41-0 lead at halftime.

George Wythe scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Clover Hill (2-4) remains home next week to face Powhatan, while George Wythe (1-5) is at L.C. Bird. Both games are next Friday.