Clover Hill defeats Huguenot in back-and-forth matchup

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a series of back-and-forth scores in Friday’s matchup, the Clover Hill Cavaliers topped the Huguenot Falcons, 48-40.

Down 28-22 at the half, the Falcons scored first in the third quarter to tie the game with 8:24 on the clock. Huguenot’s Jaericco Bassfield passed it off to Ty-Keyce Parker for the touchdown run.

But Clover Hill responded soon after. Quarterback Eric Webster threw a long toss to Abe Uqdah to put the Cavaliers back in the lead with 3:58 remaining before the fourth quarter.

Hoping to cushion that lead, Clover Hill set up for a two-point conversion. Once again, Webster tossed the ball to Uqdah to put the Cavaliers up 36-28 with 3:43 on the clock in the third quarter.

Huguenot had a response of its own. With just 29 seconds remaining in the quarter, Bassfield handed the ball off to Parker for another touchdown run. The Falcons began to close in on the Cavaliers, 34-36.

Clover Hill would finish with the win, 48-40.

The Cavaliers are set to take the field on Oct. 1 against the Manchester Lancers, while the Falcons will take on the L.C. Bird Skyhawks.