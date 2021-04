The Clover Hill Cavaliers ended their 2020-21 season on a positive note, taking the win over the L.C. Skyhawks Thursday night. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — Clover Hill ended its 2020-21 season on a positive note, earning the win from L.C. Bird at home Thursday night.

This is the final game of the season for both the Cavaliers and the Skyhawks.

Time for the second game of the night: Clover Hill vs. L.C. Bird. Both teams are 1-4, each scoring more than 90 points so far this season. pic.twitter.com/4YncD3sU1w — Olivia Jaquith (@oliviajaquith) April 2, 2021

Heading into Thursday’s matchup, each team had a 1-4 record. While Clover Hill had lost its previous four games, L.C. Bird bested the Cosby Titans in their March 26 meeting.

With a strong running game at home, the Cavaliers took the win, beating the Skyhawks 24-20.