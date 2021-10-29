Cosby Titans defeat George Wythe Bulldogs on fourth-quarter TD

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Cole Giegling’s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:07 left gave Cosby the lead for good in a 18-12 win over George Wythe.



Cosby took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on a 4-yard Keyshawn Claiborne touchdown run and a 30-yard Hudson Bradley field goal, but George Wythe answered with a 66-yard Daeshaun Brown touchdown run later in the quarter. The Bulldogs then went up 12-10 at the half when Tashaun Williams returned a blocked field goal 73 yards on the final play of the second quarter.



Giegling ran 14 times for 90 yards and Carson Lambert passed for 97 yards for Cosby.



Brown rushed for 98 yards on 12 carries in the loss for George Wythe.