RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Cosby Titans picked up their first win of the season, defeating the Clover Hill Cavaliers, 48-31.

With Cosby leading 8-7 in the first quarter, Clover Hill’s Terrell Mabry ran the kickoff back for a touchdown, then the Cavaliers tacked on a field goal to lead 17-8.

In the second quarter, Cosby started to rally thanks to a Matthew Channell touchdown reception and kept going for the victory.

Cosby (1-2) hosts L.C. Bird next Friday, while Clover Hill (0-3) visits Huguenot.