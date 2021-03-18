Deep Run cheer manages balancing act of competition amid COVID-19

The Deep Run Wildcats are gearing up for their first competition of the 2020-21 season on Monday. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — With the Virginia’s high school football season pushed back from fall to spring, local cheerleaders have adapted to the changes brought on by coronavirus-related restrictions. Reigning Class 5 State Champions Deep Run Wildcats are dealing with many of the same challenges as their counterparts on the football field, all while going for another title.

The Wildcats cheer team begins every practice with temperature checks and hand sanitizer.

“We spend a lot of time taking temperatures, spraying every 15 minutes, hand sanitizer,” Head Coach Kara Ayers said. “It takes up a lot of time from our normal practice.”

The athletes wear masks throughout their practice, and have their shoes sprayed with sanitizer before stunts, which require cheerleaders at the base to help lift other cheerleaders to the top, coming in contact with their shoes. The team also maintains social distancing whenever possible, and works in smaller groups for stunts to limit contact.

“Our stunt groups are pods,” Ayers said. “Those five girls are constantly together, so that if anything were to happen, any exposure, we can quarantine that pod, as opposed to the whole team.”

It’s a lot of work to keep the coaches and athletes safe. But everyone agreed that the additional steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 are worth it, as long as they get to have a season.

“They’re so happy to be here and so happy to have a season that they’ll do whatever they have to do,” Ayers said.

For a while, it looked like they might not have a 2020-21 season at all.

“We didn’t have a fall season. We pushed it back,” Ayers said. “We decided, when Henrico County let us, we did outside workouts just to have some normalcy for the girls to have practice.”

Normally, Ayers said that the team would be together to gear up for the fall season throughout the entire month of August until the middle of November. However, this year, the Wildcats only have approximately two months to work as a team.

Ayers sprays the mat every 15 minutes to disinfect the surface on which the team practices. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

“I have asked the girls to replace ‘have to’ with ‘get to.'” Ayers said. “Instead of ‘I have to go to practice. I have to do a full out,’ we now say, ‘You get to do this. You get to compete.’ It has definitely changed their attitude, and they are very positive.”

Not only was the Wildcats’ practice season condensed, but also their competition season. They would traditionally participate in five or six competitions. This year, they’ll only be at three.

“One parent can come. No friends, just a very, very small crowd of one team,” Ayers said. “The other teams, we won’t see. We won’t see their fans, we won’t see the girls. We’ll come in, we’ll perform, we leave.”

The athletes have their temperatures checked and are given hand sanitizer before the enter the gym for practice. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

Ayers said that the team would traditionally participate in an awards ceremony at the end of competition with the other teams. But this year, in order to minimize contact with others, spectator capacity is limited, there will be no awards ceremony with their competitors, and there will only be one performance area.

“It’s do or die,” Ayers said. “You’ve got once chance to show them what you’re made of.”

Outside of its own competitions, the Deep Run cheer team can be seen on the sidelines at football games, rooting for the Wildcats, all while wearing masks.

“It’s a lot colder. I mean, we do get cold in October and November, but we’re starting out freezing,” Ayers said. “I think they’re just so excited to be here. They’re so excited to have football that they’ll take it. Whatever they can get, they’ll take it.”

Despite participating in their own varsity sport, cheerleaders are considered spectators at football games under state gathering limits for outdoor high school sports. That means they are counted as part of the 250-person cap, unlike the players on the football field.

Outside of football games, the Wildcats are gearing up for their first competition of the season on March 22 at Deep Run High School at 6 p.m.

“The girls are so motivated,” Competition Coach Preston Gist said. “It’s a great group of girls to work with, and one gentlemen — we’re glad to have him on the squad, as well, this year — they’re just like a family.”

The Wildcats then head to the regional competition on April 5 at Prince George High School and state competition on April 17 at Hanover High School.

“Nobody’s ever a weak link in anything,” Gist said. “When someone’s weak, they lift them up, and we keep that motivation going throughout the season.”