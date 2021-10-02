Dinwiddie uses potent passing game to hand Matoaca first loss of the season

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – Dinwiddie returned to game action for the second consecutive week on Friday night, taking on Central District foe and fellow unbeaten Matoaca.

The Generals, playing in only their third game of the season in Week 6, used an all out air assault courtesy of quarterback Brenton Hilton to hand the Warriors their first loss of the 2021 season. Dinwiddie came away with a 35-14 victory.

The Dinwiddie High School Generals took on the Matoaca High School Warriors on Friday, Oct. 1st, 2021. (Photo: Jordan Bondurant)

Matoaca entered play on Friday 4-0 for the first time since 2006. Friday’s game marked the 33rd meeting all-time between the Warriors and Generals, with Dinwiddie having won the last five meetings.

Quentin Johnson got Matoaca on the scoreboard first in the opening quarter. After having his previous scamper into the end-zone called back due to a holding penalty, Johnson duplicated that effort and scored from 20 yards out.

Generals go down the field again and extend their lead over Matoaca. It’s 21-7 Generals with 6:34 left in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/DQQBRH5wHR — Jordan Bondurant (@J__Bondurant) October 2, 2021

But Dinwiddie would have an answer thanks to Hilton, who tied the game with a short quarterback run in the second quarter. Hilton and the Generals were just getting started at that point.

Hilton would connect with Kelmari Brown and Zachary Weaver for long touchdown passes. The Generals built a 14-point cushion in the second half that the Warriors just couldn’t overcome. Dinwiddie forced Matoaca to throw the ball and hindered any sort of progress from being made.

Dinwiddie hosts Hopewell next Friday night, while Matoaca welcomes Petersburg to their home field in Week 7.