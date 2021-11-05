Dinwiddie Generals maintain undefeated streak through regular season

The Dinwiddie High School offense about to run a play against the Thomas Dale High School defense on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Photo: Arriyonna Allen)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie Generals finished the regular season Friday night with a perfect record, beating out the Thomas Dale Knights on their Senior Night to maintain an undefeated streak.

Thomas Dale came into the matchup with a competitive team in its own right, having a record of 7-1. Head Coach Kevin Tucker told 8News before the game that, regardless of the outcome, it would be important to face a strong team heading into the playoffs.

“This is a great tune-up game for us, it’s a great way to test what we’re going to be like come middle to late November,” he said. “I think it’s good for both schools to not go limping into the playoffs, playing somebody, beating them by 60; good to come out here and be battle-tested and clicking on all cylinders as you’re going into week one of the playoffs.”

Battle-tested they were.

Thomas Dale, determined to keep fighting, was first to score. With 2:40 on the clock in the first quarter, Ethan Minter tosses to Kyon Turner who made a nearly full-field run into the end zone. With a successful field goal attempt, the Knights led the Generals 7-0.

In the second quarter, Dinwiddie was first to score. Brenton Hilton handed off to Tylor Veney, who found the opening to the end zone. Followed by another successful field goal attempt, the game was tied 7-7 with 11:55 on the clock.

But an undefeated streak isn’t won by ties, so the Generals were quick to build up a lead. Again in the second quarter, Hilton handed off to Harry Dalton this time, who headed straight for the end zone. The extra point was good, putting the home team up 14-7.

Dinwiddie would take the win, 35-21.