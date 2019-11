RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The fourth playoff matchup in five years between Dinwiddie and Monacan is the ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Rivalry of the Week for the first week of the postseason.

The last three meetings have all been won by Dinwiddie, including a 38-32 victory in last season’s second round.

But Monacan (8-2) has home-field advantage this year as the No. 2 seed against No. 7 Dinwiddie (5-5). The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday.