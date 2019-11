RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – After an upset win in the first round of the Region 4B playoffs, the Dinwiddie Generals are the first ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Team of the Week for the postseason.

Dinwiddie, the No. 7 seed, knocked off No. 2 Monacan, 49-27, last Friday.

‘8 Sports Blitz’ Player of the Week Robert Barlow scored all seven touchdowns and Dinwiddie moved on to the second round for the seventh year in a row.

Next up is a trip to No. 3 Eastern View on Friday at 7 p.m.