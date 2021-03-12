Douglas Freeman battles for first win in three games

The Douglas Freeman Mavericks earned their first win in three games at home against the Henrico Warriors. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In a hard-fought Friday night football game under the lights, Douglas Freeman earned its first win in three games at home against Henrico.

Mavericks’ Head Coach George Bland said this was a critical game for the team, which has several injured players.

“We’ve got a lot of guys banged up right now, and we just — after our first game against Godwin, we just lost a lot of emotion,” he said. “We played two very good teams.”

Made it to the Douglas Freeman-Henrico game with less than 30 seconds left before halftime. Here’s the final play of the half — a solid run by the Warriors. But the Mavericks are ahead, 24-16. pic.twitter.com/KeU53Z3QFV — Olivia Jaquith (@oliviajaquith) March 13, 2021

The Mavericks shut out the Mills Godwin Eagles at home in their first game of the season. But after consecutive losses to Glen Allen and Deep Run, Bland said the team needed to turn things around.

Up 24-16 at the start of the second half, it seems Friday could be the night to do so.

“We were just deflated and lost some of the competitive edge that we bring that can keep us in games,” Bland said. “We finally played with passion tonight. Football is a game of passion, so the boys responded.”

With 5:17 on the clock in the third quarter, senior quarterback Andrew Bland found himself running from the Henrico defense. Although he held on to the ball for several seconds, he was never sacked, eventually finding senior wide receiver Seamus Moore, Jr. across the field and heavily marked. Moore held onto the ball, though, coming down inside the end zone.

(Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

The Mavericks advanced their lead to 31-16.

“We’ve had some games where people can close the gap quick and we’ve done it to some other people sometimes,” Bland said. “All it takes is one play and, all of a sudden, they’re within striking distance.”

Though Douglas Freeman would score again on a breakaway touchdown run to put them up 38-16, Henrico answered right away.

(Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

A risky toss from Warriors’ quarterback senior Jordan Hawkins to junior running back Timothy Hicks paid off. Henrico started to close the gap, making the score 38-24.

But that’s when the Mavericks kicked it into high gear. As the time ticked away, Douglas Freeman managed to keep Henrico near their own end zone during the away team’s possession, putting the Mavericks in good scoring position with just 2:14 on the clock.

Douglas Freeman was able to capitalize on the opportunity, scoring a field goal to end the game with a final score of 41-24.