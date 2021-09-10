Douglas Freeman keeps undefeated streak alive

Douglas Freeman’s undefeated streak continues for another week after a 21-6 win over the Mustangs in Mechanicsville. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Douglas Freeman’s undefeated streak continues for another week after a 21-6 win over the Mustangs in Mechanicsville.

The Mavericks came into Friday’s matchup 2-0, while the Mustangs were 1-1, after being narrowly defeated by the Powhatan Indians on Sept. 21, 21-20, in overtime.

It was a bit of a slow start for both the Mavericks and the Mustangs in Mechanicsville. The first touchdown of the game came with less than four minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter. Senior Bradley Perkins made a breakaway run straight for the end zone.

While the Mavericks would not get the extra point following that touchdown run, they would score again before halftime. With just seconds on the clock, senior quarterback Owen Fallen looked to make a pass but couldn’t find an open player. Instead, he found the open run, right into the endzone.

Douglas Freeman upped its lead before the half by following that touchdown run with a trick play. Junior Sean LeHew looked like he was holding the ball for a field goal attempt. But at the last second, he popped up from his knee, turned, and tossed the ball to senior Benjamin Santiago, who would find the endzone.

The score was 14-0 at the half.

Although the Mustangs put six points on the board before the end of the Friday night matchup, it wouldn’t be enough to top the Mavericks’ 21 points.

Mechanicsville does not have a game scheduled for next week. The team will be back on Sept. 24 against the Varina Blue Devils. Meanwhile, Douglas Freeman faces the Atlee Raiders on Sept. 17.