Douglas Freeman scores early, holds off Prince George, 17-14

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Douglas Freeman Mavericks took an early lead and kept the Prince George Royals off the board in the second half, winning 17-14.

Douglas Freeman struck first on an eight-yard touchdown run by Jahrell Horne, then tacked on a field goal to lead 10-0.

Tahir Johnson responded for Prince George with a touchdown run, then Macho Santiago answered for Douglas Freeman before Anthony Swink’s rushing TD pulled Prince George back within three, 17-14, late in the second quarter.

The defenses dominated from there, keeping both offenses off the board in the second half.

Douglas Freeman (1-0) remains home to play James River next Friday, while Prince George (0-1) hosts Midlothian on Thursday.