Douglas Freeman wins in battle of the unbeatens, takes down Atlee

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In one of the key games of Week 4 this high school football season, it was a battle of the unbeatens as the Douglas Freeman Mavericks traveled to Atlee to take on the Raiders Friday night.

And from the first possession, the Mavericks showed why they were the team to beat. Quarterback Owen Fallen threw two touchdowns in the first half that built a 21-point cushion, as Douglas Freeman cruised to a 38-6 win over Atlee.

The Mavericks (4-0) entered play on Friday 15-7 against the Raiders (3-1) dating back to 1999, including four victories in the last five meetings.









Photos: Jordan Bondurant/8News

Fallen picked apart the Atlee secondary early on, even while being flushed from the pocket. A long toss to Karik Bullock eventually set up a short Bradley Perkins touchdown run, giving Freeman a 7-0 lead.

The ensuing Atlee possession would stall out in Mavericks territory, and Freeman would take over possession of the ball following a failed field goal attempt by Zach Tschantre.

Fallen would find Jahrell Horne on the run, who would win the race to the pylon for another Freeman touchdown.

Atlee High School (Photo Jordan Bondurant)

Atlee’s luck would continue to run short later in the second quarter, as workhorse running back Caleb Warren would fumble the ball while in Freeman territory.

The Mavericks would make the Raiders pay on the ensuing possession. Fallen with his second touchdown throw of the night, this time connecting with a wide open Cole Chizuk. That made it 21-0 Freeman at that point.

Douglas Freeman plays its third consecutive road game next week, and oddly enough it is the Mavericks final road game of the regular season. Freeman travels to Mills Godwin next Friday and then will play five straight home games to finish the regular season. Atlee is at home next week taking on cross-county rival Patrick Henry.