Eased COVID-19 restrictions still leave attendance limited at high school football games

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia High School League has responded following the announcement this week by Gov. Ralph Northam that some COVID-19 restrictions would be eased and adjusted, clearing the way for increased capacity at games and events this spring.

High school football kicked off its spring season in the Richmond area on Monday, and spectator attendance was limited to two per player, up to 250 spectators total, per the governor’s executive order.

That limitation still remains in effect, even after March 1 when the eased restrictions take effect. The reason being that high school sports are classified under the recreational sports section of Executive Order 72.

“We hear your comments and concerns, and we just want to say that we are advocating to get capacity risen beyond 250,” the VHSL said in a Tweet on Wednesday. “We are also advocating for cheerleaders and band members to remove the tag of ‘spectators.’ Though as things stand we must abide by EO 72, and we are still classified as ‘Recreational Sports.'”

Currently teams like the Richmond Kickers and the Richmond Flying Squirrels, along with Richmond Raceway, fall under sections of the executive order regarding entertainment/amusement businesses and racetracks/speedways. That opens venues like City Stadium, The Diamond and Richmond Raceway up to as many as 1,000 fans for games and races.

The VHSL indicated they are in constant contact with the governor’s office, hoping they can eventually get member schools out of that recreational sports classification.

Gov. Northam stated Wednesday that it’s possible restrictions could be relaxed even further if the number of new cases of COVID-19 continue to decrease and the number of Virginians receiving the COVID-19 vaccine increases.

The Flying Squirrels and Richmond Raceway are banking on more relaxed restrictions in time for NASCAR weekend in April and the start of the baseball season in May, but the regular season for high school football concludes April 2.