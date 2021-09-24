Football game between Prince George High and Meadowbrook High postponed ‘due to Covid-19 protocols’

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Friday’s football game between Prince George High School and Meadowbrook High School has been postponed because of coronavirus protocols.

“I have some good and disappointing news to share with you this afternoon,” the Prince George High School principal wrote in a message to families Friday. The good news was that the school’s pep rally, where the homecoming king and queen would be announced and fall athletes were to be recognized, would move forward.

“The disappointing news is that our football game versus Meadowbrook High School has been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols,” the school’s message continued.

Prince George High plans to honor its homecoming court and king and queen for families at the school’s Oct. 1 football game versus Thomas Dale High School.

