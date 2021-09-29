Game night preview: Highland Springs host Colonial Forge in another non-region matchup

Highland Springs on the field

Highland Springs on the field. (Photo Tyler Thrasher)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Highland Springs Springers have had a tough start to the 2021 fall season after having multiple games canceled due to COVID protocols on the opposition sides.

The Springers are 2-2 to start the season but have yet to play a game in their region.

They have played Martinsburg from West Virginia and Julius Chambers from North Carolina to stay fresh.

Although the Springers lost both of those games, they did pick up good wins against the Manchester Lancers (3-1) and Prince George (0-3).

This Friday, Highland Springs will host Colonial Forge (2-2) from Stafford, Virginia, in another non-region game.

Harry Lee Daniel, the Athletic Director of Highland Springs High School, said he is certain the springers will get back into the swing of things and remain the top team in the region ahead of the playoffs.

Highland Springs football team before the game
Highland Springs football team before the game on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 (Photo Tyler Thrasher)

