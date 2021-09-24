Glen Allen hangs on to beat Hermitage for first win of the season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After two losses and two consecutive weeks off to start the 2021 season, Glen Allen finally got back on the field and finally broke through for their first win on Friday night against Hermitage.

The Jaguars scored the only points of the first half and managed to hang on for a 13-6 victory.

Glen Allen High School football (Photo Jordan Bondurant)

Hermitage and Glen Allen on the field September 24, 2021 (Photo Jordan Bondurant)

Glen Allen was left with the sting of a 34-0 shut out to Varina back on Sept. 2 for a bit longer than anticipated, but the Jaguars made up for it against the Panthers.

Running back Will Noel picked up a good bit of yardage on a first quarter hand-off, that eventually set up a short one-yard touchdown run for Jordan Brown. The kick after failed.

Here at Glen Allen the Jaguars are on the scoreboard first. PAT no good. Glen Allen leads Hermitage 6-0. #8Sports pic.twitter.com/kX5YNIoCc7 — Jordan Bondurant (@J__Bondurant) September 24, 2021

Hermitage did manage to move the ball down field offensively, but couldn’t find the end-zone or put themselves in comfortable enough position to attempt a field goal. The Panthers made multiple attempts to continue drives on fourth down, but the Jaguars defense made the needed stops to kill any momentum Hermitage had building.

Next week, the Panthers take on undefeated J.R. Tucker at home, while Glen Allen hits the road again to take on Mills Godwin.