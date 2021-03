MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) -- Midlothian's undefeated streak for the 2021 season has come to an end against the Manchester Lancers.

Friday's game got off to a slow start, without much action until the second half of the first quarter. With 6:20 on the clock, Manchester junior wide receiver intercepted a pass from Midlothian sophomore quarterback Cooper Meads, returning it for a touchdown. The field goal attempt was successful, giving the Lancers a seven-point lead.