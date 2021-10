RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Warriors football team earned their first win since Nov. 1, 2019, defeating the Deep Run Wildcats, 24-14, on Tuesday night.

Henrico led 10-7 at the half and scored all 12 points in the second quarter to stretch their advantage out.

On Friday, Henrico High School is at Thomas Dale, while Deep Run High School travels to Douglas Freeman.