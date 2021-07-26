Here’s the 2021 master football schedule for Central Virginia high schools

The Hanover Hawks battled back from a 19-point deficit to beat the Atlee Raiders in their Friday night matchup. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has unveiled its 2021 master schedule ahead of the new football season. Teams will play a full slate of regular season games following an abbreviated campaign in the spring, which made up for the games lost in the fall of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 season will kick off on Thursday, August 26. The regular season will end on Saturday, November 6. All games are played at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise. State championship games will be held on Saturday, December 11.

To view the full master list, click here. VHSL said that any remaining out-of-state and private school schedules will be added and posted by August 1.

Week 1

Thursday, August 26

Atlee at Henrico

James River at L.C. Bird

Mechanicsville at Deep Run

Friday, August 27

Armstong at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Thomas Dale at Cosby

Petersburg at Booker T. Washington

King William at Goochland

Varina at Hopewell

Meadowbrook at Hermitage

Prince George at Douglas Freeman

Matoaca at Glen Allen

J.R. Tucker at Caroline

Lafayette at King George

Spotsylvania at Riverbend

George Washington-Danville at Dinwiddie

Louisa County at Huguenot

I.C. Norcom at John Marshall

Nottoway at Jamestown

Saturday, August 28

Julius Chambers (N.C.) at Highland Springs, 3 p.m.

Week 2

Thursday, September 2

Thomas Dale at L.C. Bird

Midlothian at Prince George

Atlee at Deep Run

Glen Allen at Varina

Clover Hill at Matoaca

Monacan at Hanover

Powhatan at Mechanicsville

George Wythe at Caroline

Amelia County at Franklin

Nandua at King William

Friday, September 3

Thomas Jefferson at Meadowbrook, 6 p.m.

James River at Douglas Freeman

Manchester at Highland Springs

Armstrong at Petersburg

Collegiate at Goochland

New Kent at Colonial Heights

Hermitage at Henrico

J.R. Tucker at Indian River

Mills Godwin at Patrick Henry

King George at Massaponax

Fluvanna County at Spotsylvania

Heritage-Lynchburg at Dinwiddie

Greensville at Nottoway

Week 3

Friday, September 10

Hermitage at Thomas Dale

James River at Cosby

George Wythe at Manchester

Highland Springs at Prince George

New Kent (H) vs. Bruton

Colonial Heights at Park View

Hopewell at I.C. Norcom

Meadowbrook at J.R. Tucker

Deep Run at Henrico

Douglas Freeman at Mechanicsville

Patrick Henry at Glen Allen

Atlee at Mills Godwin

Clover Hill at Midlothian

L.C. Bird at Monacan

Powhatan at Huguenot

Hanover at Mataoca

North Stafford at Dinwiddie

Halifax County at Nottoway

Thomas Jefferson at Amelia County

King William at Essex

Massaponax at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 11

John Marshall at Armstrong, 5 p.m.

Week 4

Thursday, September 16

New Kent at Warhill

Friday, September 17

Thomas Dale at Meadowbrook

Cosby at Clover Hill

Huguenot at James River

Manchester at Powhatan

Petersburg at John Marshall

Goochland at Armstrong

Colonial Heights at Southampton

Henrico at Hopewell

Martinsburg (WV) at Highland Springs

Patrick Henry at Deep Run

Douglas Freeman at Atlee

Varina at Hermitage

Mills Godwin at Hanover

Midlothian at L.C. Bird

George Wythe at Monacan

Caroline at King William

Thomas Jefferson at Greensville

Altavista at Amelia County

Washington & Lee at King George

Spotsylvania at Stafford

Fluvanna County at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.

Week 5: September 24

John Marshall at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Matoaca at Thomas Dale

L.C. Bird at Cosby

James River at Manchester

Hopewell at Petersburg

Hanover at Armstrong

Western Albemarle at Goochland

Poquoson at New Kent

Dinwiddie at Colonial Heights

Highland Springs at Henrico

Meadowbrook at Prince George

Deep Run at J.R. Tucker

Douglas Freeman at Mills Godwin

Hermitage at Glen Allen

Clover Hill at Huguenot

Midlothian at Monacan

George Wythe at Powhatan

King George at James Monroe

Courtland at Spotsylvania

Patrick Henry at Atlee

Varina at Mechanicsville

Caroline at Culpeper

Bluestone at Amelia County

Cumberland at Nottoway

Washington & Lee at King William

Charlottesville at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.

Week 6: October 1

Thomas Dale at Prince George

Cosby at Midlothian

George Wythe at James River

Manchester at Clover Hill

Petersburg at Meadowbrook

Armstrong at Park View

Goochland at Fluvanna County

Colonial Heights at Hopewell

Colonial Forge at Highland Springs

Thomas Jefferson at Deep Run

John Marshall at Douglas Freeman

Glen Allen at Mills Godwin

J.R. Tucker at Hermitage

Huguenot at L.C. Bird

Monacan at Powhatan

Culpeper County at King George

Spotsylvania at Chancellor

Eastern View at Caroline

Atlee at Mechanicsville

Hanover at Varina

Patrick Henry at Henrico

Dinwiddie at Matoaca

Louisa County at Monticello

New Kent at Lafayette

Amelia County at Randolph-Henry

Nottoway at Lunenburg Central

Week 7: October 8

Henrico at Thomas Dale

Cosby at Monacan

James River at Powhatan

L.C. Bird at Manchester

Petersburg at Matoaca

Armstong at Varina

Charlottesville at Goochland

Prince George at Colonial Heights

Hopewell at Dinwiddie

Highland Springs at Patrick Henry

Deep Run at Douglas Freeman

Glen Allen at J.R. Tucker

John Marshall at Mills Godwin

George Wythe at Clover Hill

Midlothian at Huguenot

King George at Caroline

Culpeper at Spotsylvania

Hanover at Mechanicsville

York at New Kent

Amelia County at Nottoway

King William at Charles City

Orange County at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.

Week 8: October 15

Glen Allen at John Marshall, 4 p.m.

J.R. Tucker at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Thomas Dale

Huguenot at Cosby

Monacan at James River

Manchester at Midlothian

Dinwiddie at Petersburg

Goochland at Monticello

New Kent at Grafton

Highland Springs at Hanover

Colonial Heights at Meadowbrook

Matoaca at Prince George

Mills Godwin at Deep Run

Hermitage at Douglas Freeman

Powhatan at Clover Hill

George Wythe at L.C. Bird

Varina at Atlee

Mechanicsville at Henrico

Armstrong at Patrick Henry

Caroline at Courtland

Eastern View at Spotsylvania

Chancellor at King George

Louisa County at Western Albemarle

Cumberland at Amelia County

Nottoway at Buckingham

Mathews at King William

Week 9: October 22

Thomas Dale at Petersburg

Cosby at Manchester

Clover Hill at James River

Atlee at Armstrong

Tabb at New Kent

Meadowbrook at Hopewell

Prince George at Dinwiddie

J.R. Tucker at Douglas Freeman

Thomas Jefferson at Glen Allen

Mills Godwin at Hermitage

L.C. Bird at Powhatan

George Wythe at Midlothian

Hanover at Patrick Henry

Henrico at Varina

Mechanicsville at King William

Matoaca at Colonial Heights

Monacan at Huguenot

Albemarle at Goochland

John Marshall at Charlottesville

Buckingham at Amelia County

Caroline at Chancellor

King George at Eastern View

Spotsylvania at James Monroe

Prince Edward at Nottoway

Week 10

Friday, October 29

George Wythe at Cosby

Manchester at Huguenot

Prince George at Petersburg

Goochland at Orange County

Thomas Jefferson at Colonial Heights

Matoaca at Hopewell

Highland Springs at Atlee

Meadowbrook at Dinwiddie

Deep Run at Glen Allen

John Marshall at Hermitage

Armstrong at Mechanicsville

Patrick Henry at Varina

Mills Godwin at J.R. Tucker

Clover Hill at Monacan

Henrico at Hanover

Powhatan at Midlothian

Spotsylvania at King George

Louisa County at Albemarle

James Monroe at Caroline

Amelia County at Prince Edward

Nottoway at Randolph-Henry

King William at West Point

Saturday, October 30

New Kent at Jamestown, 1 p.m.

Week 11

Friday, November 5

J.R. Tucker at John Marshall, 4 p.m.

Dinwiddie at Thomas Dale

Cosby at Powhatan

Midlothian at James River

Monacan at Manchester

Petersburg at Colonial Heights

Louisa County at Goochland

Smithfield at New Kent

Hopewell at Prince George

Varina at Highland Springs

Atlee at Hanover

Patrick Henry at Mechanicsville

Meadowbrook at Matoaca

Hermitage at Deep Run

Glen Allen at Douglas Freeman

Thomas Jefferson at Mills Godwin

L.C. Bird at Clover Hill

King George at Courtland

Caroline at Spotsylvania

Amelia County at Lunenburg Central

Bluestone at Nottoway

King William at King & Queen

Saturday, November 6

Huguenot at George Wythe, 1 p.m.