Here’s the 2021 master football schedule for Central Virginia high schools

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has unveiled its 2021 master schedule ahead of the new football season. Teams will play a full slate of regular season games following an abbreviated campaign in the spring, which made up for the games lost in the fall of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 season will kick off on Thursday, August 26. The regular season will end on Saturday, November 6. All games are played at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise. State championship games will be held on Saturday, December 11.
To view the full master list, click here. VHSL said that any remaining out-of-state and private school schedules will be added and posted by August 1.
Check it out to see when your favorite local teams are playing:
Week 1
Thursday, August 26
Atlee at Henrico
James River at L.C. Bird
Mechanicsville at Deep Run
Friday, August 27
Armstong at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Thomas Dale at Cosby
Petersburg at Booker T. Washington
King William at Goochland
Varina at Hopewell
Meadowbrook at Hermitage
Prince George at Douglas Freeman
Matoaca at Glen Allen
J.R. Tucker at Caroline
Lafayette at King George
Spotsylvania at Riverbend
George Washington-Danville at Dinwiddie
Louisa County at Huguenot
I.C. Norcom at John Marshall
Nottoway at Jamestown
Saturday, August 28
Julius Chambers (N.C.) at Highland Springs, 3 p.m.
Week 2
Thursday, September 2
Thomas Dale at L.C. Bird
Midlothian at Prince George
Atlee at Deep Run
Glen Allen at Varina
Clover Hill at Matoaca
Monacan at Hanover
Powhatan at Mechanicsville
George Wythe at Caroline
Amelia County at Franklin
Nandua at King William
Friday, September 3
Thomas Jefferson at Meadowbrook, 6 p.m.
James River at Douglas Freeman
Manchester at Highland Springs
Armstrong at Petersburg
Collegiate at Goochland
New Kent at Colonial Heights
Hermitage at Henrico
J.R. Tucker at Indian River
Mills Godwin at Patrick Henry
King George at Massaponax
Fluvanna County at Spotsylvania
Heritage-Lynchburg at Dinwiddie
Greensville at Nottoway
Week 3
Friday, September 10
Hermitage at Thomas Dale
James River at Cosby
George Wythe at Manchester
Highland Springs at Prince George
New Kent (H) vs. Bruton
Colonial Heights at Park View
Hopewell at I.C. Norcom
Meadowbrook at J.R. Tucker
Deep Run at Henrico
Douglas Freeman at Mechanicsville
Patrick Henry at Glen Allen
Atlee at Mills Godwin
Clover Hill at Midlothian
L.C. Bird at Monacan
Powhatan at Huguenot
Hanover at Mataoca
North Stafford at Dinwiddie
Halifax County at Nottoway
Thomas Jefferson at Amelia County
King William at Essex
Massaponax at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 11
John Marshall at Armstrong, 5 p.m.
Week 4
Thursday, September 16
New Kent at Warhill
Friday, September 17
Thomas Dale at Meadowbrook
Cosby at Clover Hill
Huguenot at James River
Manchester at Powhatan
Petersburg at John Marshall
Goochland at Armstrong
Colonial Heights at Southampton
Henrico at Hopewell
Martinsburg (WV) at Highland Springs
Patrick Henry at Deep Run
Douglas Freeman at Atlee
Varina at Hermitage
Mills Godwin at Hanover
Midlothian at L.C. Bird
George Wythe at Monacan
Caroline at King William
Thomas Jefferson at Greensville
Altavista at Amelia County
Washington & Lee at King George
Spotsylvania at Stafford
Fluvanna County at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.
Week 5: September 24
John Marshall at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Matoaca at Thomas Dale
L.C. Bird at Cosby
James River at Manchester
Hopewell at Petersburg
Hanover at Armstrong
Western Albemarle at Goochland
Poquoson at New Kent
Dinwiddie at Colonial Heights
Highland Springs at Henrico
Meadowbrook at Prince George
Deep Run at J.R. Tucker
Douglas Freeman at Mills Godwin
Hermitage at Glen Allen
Clover Hill at Huguenot
Midlothian at Monacan
George Wythe at Powhatan
King George at James Monroe
Courtland at Spotsylvania
Patrick Henry at Atlee
Varina at Mechanicsville
Caroline at Culpeper
Bluestone at Amelia County
Cumberland at Nottoway
Washington & Lee at King William
Charlottesville at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.
Week 6: October 1
Thomas Dale at Prince George
Cosby at Midlothian
George Wythe at James River
Manchester at Clover Hill
Petersburg at Meadowbrook
Armstrong at Park View
Goochland at Fluvanna County
Colonial Heights at Hopewell
Colonial Forge at Highland Springs
Thomas Jefferson at Deep Run
John Marshall at Douglas Freeman
Glen Allen at Mills Godwin
J.R. Tucker at Hermitage
Huguenot at L.C. Bird
Monacan at Powhatan
Culpeper County at King George
Spotsylvania at Chancellor
Eastern View at Caroline
Atlee at Mechanicsville
Hanover at Varina
Patrick Henry at Henrico
Dinwiddie at Matoaca
Louisa County at Monticello
New Kent at Lafayette
Amelia County at Randolph-Henry
Nottoway at Lunenburg Central
Week 7: October 8
Henrico at Thomas Dale
Cosby at Monacan
James River at Powhatan
L.C. Bird at Manchester
Petersburg at Matoaca
Armstong at Varina
Charlottesville at Goochland
Prince George at Colonial Heights
Hopewell at Dinwiddie
Highland Springs at Patrick Henry
Deep Run at Douglas Freeman
Glen Allen at J.R. Tucker
John Marshall at Mills Godwin
George Wythe at Clover Hill
Midlothian at Huguenot
King George at Caroline
Culpeper at Spotsylvania
Hanover at Mechanicsville
York at New Kent
Amelia County at Nottoway
King William at Charles City
Orange County at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.
Week 8: October 15
Glen Allen at John Marshall, 4 p.m.
J.R. Tucker at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Thomas Dale
Huguenot at Cosby
Monacan at James River
Manchester at Midlothian
Dinwiddie at Petersburg
Goochland at Monticello
New Kent at Grafton
Highland Springs at Hanover
Colonial Heights at Meadowbrook
Matoaca at Prince George
Mills Godwin at Deep Run
Hermitage at Douglas Freeman
Powhatan at Clover Hill
George Wythe at L.C. Bird
Varina at Atlee
Mechanicsville at Henrico
Armstrong at Patrick Henry
Caroline at Courtland
Eastern View at Spotsylvania
Chancellor at King George
Louisa County at Western Albemarle
Cumberland at Amelia County
Nottoway at Buckingham
Mathews at King William
Week 9: October 22
Thomas Dale at Petersburg
Cosby at Manchester
Clover Hill at James River
Atlee at Armstrong
Tabb at New Kent
Meadowbrook at Hopewell
Prince George at Dinwiddie
J.R. Tucker at Douglas Freeman
Thomas Jefferson at Glen Allen
Mills Godwin at Hermitage
L.C. Bird at Powhatan
George Wythe at Midlothian
Hanover at Patrick Henry
Henrico at Varina
Mechanicsville at King William
Matoaca at Colonial Heights
Monacan at Huguenot
Albemarle at Goochland
John Marshall at Charlottesville
Buckingham at Amelia County
Caroline at Chancellor
King George at Eastern View
Spotsylvania at James Monroe
Prince Edward at Nottoway
Week 10
Friday, October 29
George Wythe at Cosby
Manchester at Huguenot
Prince George at Petersburg
Goochland at Orange County
Thomas Jefferson at Colonial Heights
Matoaca at Hopewell
Highland Springs at Atlee
Meadowbrook at Dinwiddie
Deep Run at Glen Allen
John Marshall at Hermitage
Armstrong at Mechanicsville
Patrick Henry at Varina
Mills Godwin at J.R. Tucker
Clover Hill at Monacan
Henrico at Hanover
Powhatan at Midlothian
Spotsylvania at King George
Louisa County at Albemarle
James Monroe at Caroline
Amelia County at Prince Edward
Nottoway at Randolph-Henry
King William at West Point
Saturday, October 30
New Kent at Jamestown, 1 p.m.
Week 11
Friday, November 5
J.R. Tucker at John Marshall, 4 p.m.
Dinwiddie at Thomas Dale
Cosby at Powhatan
Midlothian at James River
Monacan at Manchester
Petersburg at Colonial Heights
Louisa County at Goochland
Smithfield at New Kent
Hopewell at Prince George
Varina at Highland Springs
Atlee at Hanover
Patrick Henry at Mechanicsville
Meadowbrook at Matoaca
Hermitage at Deep Run
Glen Allen at Douglas Freeman
Thomas Jefferson at Mills Godwin
L.C. Bird at Clover Hill
King George at Courtland
Caroline at Spotsylvania
Amelia County at Lunenburg Central
Bluestone at Nottoway
King William at King & Queen
Saturday, November 6
Huguenot at George Wythe, 1 p.m.