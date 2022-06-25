RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has released the schedule for high school football throughout the state of Virginia. The season kicks off on Thursday, August 25 with the week one games.
All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise. Check out below who Central Virginia schools are playing this season and when!
Week 1
August 25
- L.C. Bird at James River
- Deep Run at Mechanicsville
- Glen Allen at Matoaca
- Atlee at Henrico
August 26
- Cosby at Thomas Dale
- Highland Springs at Julius Chambers (North Carolina)
- Prince George at Douglas Freeman
- Meadowbrook at Hermitage
- Caroline at J.R. Tucker
- Kecoughtan at Mills Godwin
- King George at Lafayette
- Riverbend at Spotsylvania
- Hopewell at Varina
- George Washington at Dinwiddie
- Huguenot at Louisa County
- Petersburg at B.T. Washington
- Thomas Jefferson at Armstrong
- Goochland at King William
- Western Albemarle at Charlottesville
- Broadway at Fluvanna County
- John Marshall at Greensville
- Jamestown at Nottoway
Week 2
September 1
- Highland Springs at Manchester
- Prince George at Midlothian
- Deep Run at Atlee
- Douglas Freeman at James River
- Varina at Glen Allen
- Patrick Henry at Mills Godwin
- Thomas Jefferson at Meadowbrook
- Matoaca at Clover Hill
- Massaponax at King George
- Hanover at Monacan
- Mecnahnicsville at Powhatan
September 2
- North Cross at St. Christopher’s, 4 p.m.
- St. Mary’s Ryken (Maryland) at Trinity Episcopal, 4 p.m.
- Henrico at Hermitage
- Indian River at J.R. Tucker
- Spotsylvania at Fluvanna County
- Dinwiddie at Heritage
- George Wythe at Caroline
- Louisa County at Courtland
- Colonial Heights at New Kent
- Petersburg at Armstrong
- Culpeper County at Orange County
- Collegiate at Goochland
Week 3
September 8
- Thomas Dale at Hermitage
- Cosby at James River
- J.R. Tucker at Meadowbrook
September 9
- Armstrong at John Marshall, 4 p.m.
- Amelia County at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
- George Wythe at Manchester
- Prince George at Highland Springs
- Henrico at Deep Run
- Mechanicsville at Douglas Freeman
- Patrick Henry at Glen Allen
- Mills Godwin at Atlee
- Clover Hill at Midlothian
- L.C. Bird at Monacan
- Matoaca at Hanover
- Dinwiddie at North Stafford
- Huguenot at Powhatan
- Louisa County at Massaponax
- New Kent at Bruton
- I.C. Norcom at Hopewell
- Culpeper County at Fauquier
- Charlottesville at Orange County
- Fluvanna County at Brookville
- Halifax County at Nottoway
- Essex at King William
September 10
- Tazewell at Colonial Heights, 12 p.m.
- Trinity Episcopal at Collegiate, 1 p.m.
- St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes at St. Christopher’s, 1 p.m.
Week 4
September 16
- Collegiate at St. Anne’s- Belfield, 4 p.m.
- Norfolk Academy at Trinity Episcopal, 4 p.m.
- Meadowbrook at Thomas Dale
- Clover Hill at Cosby
- James River at Huguenot
- Powhatan at Manchester
- Highland Springs at Martinsburg (West Virginia)
- Deep Run at Patrick Henry
- Atlee at Douglas Freeman
- Hermitage at Varina
- Hanover at Mills Godwin
- L.C. Bird at Midlothian
- King George at Westmoreland
- Stafford at Spotsylvania
- Hopewell at Henrico
- George Wythe at Monacan
- Warhill at New Kent
- Southampton at Colonial Heights
- John Marshall at Petersburg
- King William at Caroline
- Liberty at Culpeper County
- Armstrong at Goochland
- Spotswood at Charlottesville
- Louisa County at Fluvanna County
- Greensville at Thomas Jefferson
- Amelia County at Altavista
September 17
- St. Albans (D.C.) at St. Christopher’s, 2 p.m.
Week 5
September 22
- Henrico at Highland Springs
- George Wythe at Powhatan
September 23
- Thomas Dale at Matoaca
- Cosby at L.C. Bird
- Manchester at James River
- Meadowbrook at Prince George
- Mills Godwin at Douglas Freeman
- Glen Allen at Hermitage
- J.R. Tucker at Deep Run
- Huguenot at Clover Hill
- Monacan at Midlothian
- James Monroe at King George
- Spotsylvania at Courtland
- Atlee at Patrick Henry
- Armstrong at Hanover
- Mechanicsville at Varina
- Colonial Heights at Dinwiddie
- New Kent at Poquoson
- Petersburg at Hopewell
- Culpeper County at Caroline
- Goochland at Western Albemarle
- Thomas Jefferson at John Marshall
- Amelia County at Southampton
- Nottoway at Cumberland
- King William at Westmoreland
- Flint Hill at Collegiate
- Charlottesville at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.
September 24
- St. Christopher’s at Norfolk Academy, 1 p.m.
- Episcopal at Trinity Episcopal, 2 p.m.
Week 6
September 29
- John Marshall at King & Queen Central
- Randolph-Henry at Amelia County
September 30
- James River at George Wythe, 12 p.m.
- Collegiate at Episcopal, 4 p.m.
- Prince George at Thomas Dale
- Midlothian at Cosby
- Clover Hill at Manchester
- Highland Springs at Colonial Forge
- Meadowbrook at Petersburg
- Thomas Jefferson at Deep Run
- Mills Godwin at Glen Allen
- Hermitage at J.R. Tucker
- L.C. Bird at Huguenot
- King George at Culpeper County
- Chancellor at Spotsylvania
- Mechanicsville at Atlee
- Varina at Hanover
- Henrico at Patrick Henry
- Matoaca at Dinwiddie
- Powhatan at Monacan
- Lafayette at New Kent
- Hopewell at Colonial Heights
- Caroline at Eastern View
- Park View at Armstrong
- Fluvanna County at Goochland
- Central at Nottoway
- St. Mary’s Ryken (Maryland) vs. Trinity Episcopal (neutral site)
- Monticello at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.
October 1
- Benedictine at St Christopher’s, 2:30 p.m.
Week 7
October 7
- Thomas Dale at Henrico
- Monacan at Cosby
- Powhatan at James River
- Manchester at L.C. Bird
- Patrick Henry at Highland Springs
- Colonial Heights at Prince George
- Douglas Freeman at Deep Run
- J.R. Tucker at Glen Allen
- Lake Taylor at Hermitage
- George Wythe at Clover Hill
- Huguenot at Midlothian
- Caroline at King George
- Spotsylvania at Culpeper County
- Mechanicsville at Hanover
- Varina at Armstrong
- Dinwiddie at Hopewell
- Matoaca at Petersburg
- Louisa County at Orange County
- New Kent at York
- Goochland at Charlottesville
- Fluvanna County at Monticello
- Nottoway at Amelia County
- I.C. Norcom at King William
- Woodberry Forest at Collegiate, 4 p.m.
October 8
- St. Michael the Archangel at Trinity Episcopal, 1 p.m.
- Fork Union Military Academy at St Christopher’s, 2 p.m.
Week 8
October 13
- Prince George at Matoaca, 6 p.m.
- James Monroe at Culpeper County
- Amelia County at Cumberland
- Collegiate at Benedictine, 3:45 p.m.
- Thomas Dale at Hopewell
- Cosby at Huguenot
- James River at Monacan
- Midlothian at Manchester
- Hanover at Highland Springs
- Meadowbrook at Colonial Heights
- Deep Run at Mills Godwin
- Douglas Freeman at Hermitage
- Thomas Jefferson at J.R. Tucker
- Clover Hill at Powhatan
- George Wythe at L.C. Bird
- King George at Chancellor
- Spotsylvania at Eastern View
- Atlee at Varina
- Henrico at Mechanicsville
- Patrick Henry at Armstrong
- Petersburg at Dinwiddie
- Western Albemarle at Louisa County
- Grafton at New Kent
- Courtland at Caroline
- Monticello at Goochland
- Charlottesville at Albemarle
- Orange County at Fluvanna County
- Buckingham County at Nottoway
- King William at Lafayette
October 15
- Trinity Episcopal at Fork Union Military Academy, 1:30 p.m.
- St. Christopher’s at Woodberry Forest, 2 p.m.
Week 9
October 20
- Nottoway at Prince Edward
October 21
- Collegiate at Fork Union Military, 3:30 p.m.
- Petersburg at Thomas Dale
- Manchester at Cosby
- James River at Clover Hill
- Hopewell at Meadowbrook
- Dinwiddie at Prince George
- J.R. Tucker at Douglas Freeman
- Glen Allen at Thomas Jefferson
- Hermitage at Mills Godwin
- Powhatan at L.C. Bird
- George Wythe at Midlothian
- Eastern View at King George
- James Monroe at Spotsylvania
- Armstrong at Atlee
- Patrick Henry at Hanover
- Varina at Henrico
- King William at Mechanicsville
- Colonial Heights at Matoaca
- Huguenot at Monacan
- New Kent at Tabb
- Chancellor at Caroline
- Culpeper County at Courtland
- Goochland at Albemarle
- John Marshall at Charlottesville
- Fluvanna County at Western Albemarle
- Amelia County at Buckingham County
October 22
- St Christopher’s at Trinity Episcopal, 1 p.m.
Week 10
October 27
- Dinwiddie at Meadowbrook
October 28
- Norfolk Academy at Collegiate, 6:30 p.m.
- Thomas Dale at L.C. Bird
- George Wythe at Cosby
- Huguenot at Manchester
- Atlee at Highland Springs
- Petersburg at Prince George
- Glen Allen at Deep Run
- St. Christopher’s at Douglas Freeman
- J.R. Tucker at Mills Godwin
- Monacan at Clover Hill
- Midlothian at Powhatan
- King George at Spotsylvania
- Hanover at Henrico
- Armstrong at Mechanicsville
- Varina at Patrick Henry
- Hopewell at Matoaca
- Jamestown at New Kent
- Thomas Jefferson at Colonial Heights
- Caroline at James Monroe
- Chancellor at Culpeper County
- Orange County at Goochland
- Charlottesville at Fluvanna County
- John Marshall at Mecklenburg County
- Prince Edward at Amelia County
- Nottoway at Randolph-Henry
- West Point at King William
- Albemarle at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.
October 29
- Trinity Episcopal at Woodberry Forest, 2 p.m.
Week 11
November 3
- Highland Springs at Varina
- King & Queen Central at King William
November 4
- Thomas Dale at Dinwiddie
- Powhatan at Cosby
- James River at Midlothian
- Manchester at Monacan
- Matoaca at Meadowbrook
- Prince George at Hopewell
- Deep Run at Hermitage
- Glen Allen at Douglas Freeman
- Lake Taylor at J.R. Tucker
- Thomas Jefferson at Mills Godwin
- Clover Hill at L.C. Bird
- Courtland at King George
- Spotsylvania at Caroline
- Hanover at Atlee
- Mechanicsville at Patrick Henry
- Goochland at Louisa County
- New Kent at Smithfield
- Colonial Heights at Petersburg
- Monticello at Charlottesville
- Fluvanna County at Albemarle
- Central at Amelia County
- Nottoway at Mecklenburg County
November 5
- George Wythe at Huguenot, 1 p.m.
- Collegiate at St. Christopher’s, 1 p.m.