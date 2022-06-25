RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has released the schedule for high school football throughout the state of Virginia. The season kicks off on Thursday, August 25 with the week one games.

All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise. Check out below who Central Virginia schools are playing this season and when!

Week 1

August 25

L.C. Bird at James River

Deep Run at Mechanicsville

Glen Allen at Matoaca

Atlee at Henrico

August 26

Cosby at Thomas Dale

Highland Springs at Julius Chambers (North Carolina)

Prince George at Douglas Freeman

Meadowbrook at Hermitage

Caroline at J.R. Tucker

Kecoughtan at Mills Godwin

King George at Lafayette

Riverbend at Spotsylvania

Hopewell at Varina

George Washington at Dinwiddie

Huguenot at Louisa County

Petersburg at B.T. Washington

Thomas Jefferson at Armstrong

Goochland at King William

Western Albemarle at Charlottesville

Broadway at Fluvanna County

John Marshall at Greensville

Jamestown at Nottoway

Week 2

September 1

Highland Springs at Manchester

Prince George at Midlothian

Deep Run at Atlee

Douglas Freeman at James River

Varina at Glen Allen

Patrick Henry at Mills Godwin

Thomas Jefferson at Meadowbrook

Matoaca at Clover Hill

Massaponax at King George

Hanover at Monacan

Mecnahnicsville at Powhatan

September 2

North Cross at St. Christopher’s, 4 p.m.

St. Mary’s Ryken (Maryland) at Trinity Episcopal, 4 p.m.

Henrico at Hermitage

Indian River at J.R. Tucker

Spotsylvania at Fluvanna County

Dinwiddie at Heritage

George Wythe at Caroline

Louisa County at Courtland

Colonial Heights at New Kent

Petersburg at Armstrong

Culpeper County at Orange County

Collegiate at Goochland

Week 3

September 8

Thomas Dale at Hermitage

Cosby at James River

J.R. Tucker at Meadowbrook

September 9

Armstrong at John Marshall, 4 p.m.

Amelia County at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

George Wythe at Manchester

Prince George at Highland Springs

Henrico at Deep Run

Mechanicsville at Douglas Freeman

Patrick Henry at Glen Allen

Mills Godwin at Atlee

Clover Hill at Midlothian

L.C. Bird at Monacan

Matoaca at Hanover

Dinwiddie at North Stafford

Huguenot at Powhatan

Louisa County at Massaponax

New Kent at Bruton

I.C. Norcom at Hopewell

Culpeper County at Fauquier

Charlottesville at Orange County

Fluvanna County at Brookville

Halifax County at Nottoway

Essex at King William

September 10

Tazewell at Colonial Heights, 12 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal at Collegiate, 1 p.m.

St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes at St. Christopher’s, 1 p.m.

Week 4

September 16

Collegiate at St. Anne’s- Belfield, 4 p.m.

Norfolk Academy at Trinity Episcopal, 4 p.m.

Meadowbrook at Thomas Dale

Clover Hill at Cosby

James River at Huguenot

Powhatan at Manchester

Highland Springs at Martinsburg (West Virginia)

Deep Run at Patrick Henry

Atlee at Douglas Freeman

Hermitage at Varina

Hanover at Mills Godwin

L.C. Bird at Midlothian

King George at Westmoreland

Stafford at Spotsylvania

Hopewell at Henrico

George Wythe at Monacan

Warhill at New Kent

Southampton at Colonial Heights

John Marshall at Petersburg

King William at Caroline

Liberty at Culpeper County

Armstrong at Goochland

Spotswood at Charlottesville

Louisa County at Fluvanna County

Greensville at Thomas Jefferson

Amelia County at Altavista

September 17

St. Albans (D.C.) at St. Christopher’s, 2 p.m.

Week 5

September 22

Henrico at Highland Springs

George Wythe at Powhatan

September 23

Thomas Dale at Matoaca

Cosby at L.C. Bird

Manchester at James River

Meadowbrook at Prince George

Mills Godwin at Douglas Freeman

Glen Allen at Hermitage

J.R. Tucker at Deep Run

Huguenot at Clover Hill

Monacan at Midlothian

James Monroe at King George

Spotsylvania at Courtland

Atlee at Patrick Henry

Armstrong at Hanover

Mechanicsville at Varina

Colonial Heights at Dinwiddie

New Kent at Poquoson

Petersburg at Hopewell

Culpeper County at Caroline

Goochland at Western Albemarle

Thomas Jefferson at John Marshall

Amelia County at Southampton

Nottoway at Cumberland

King William at Westmoreland

Flint Hill at Collegiate

Charlottesville at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.

September 24

St. Christopher’s at Norfolk Academy, 1 p.m.

Episcopal at Trinity Episcopal, 2 p.m.

Week 6

September 29

John Marshall at King & Queen Central

Randolph-Henry at Amelia County

September 30

James River at George Wythe, 12 p.m.

Collegiate at Episcopal, 4 p.m.

Prince George at Thomas Dale

Midlothian at Cosby

Clover Hill at Manchester

Highland Springs at Colonial Forge

Meadowbrook at Petersburg

Thomas Jefferson at Deep Run

Mills Godwin at Glen Allen

Hermitage at J.R. Tucker

L.C. Bird at Huguenot

King George at Culpeper County

Chancellor at Spotsylvania

Mechanicsville at Atlee

Varina at Hanover

Henrico at Patrick Henry

Matoaca at Dinwiddie

Powhatan at Monacan

Lafayette at New Kent

Hopewell at Colonial Heights

Caroline at Eastern View

Park View at Armstrong

Fluvanna County at Goochland

Central at Nottoway

St. Mary’s Ryken (Maryland) vs. Trinity Episcopal (neutral site)

Monticello at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.

October 1

Benedictine at St Christopher’s, 2:30 p.m.

Week 7

October 7

Thomas Dale at Henrico

Monacan at Cosby

Powhatan at James River

Manchester at L.C. Bird

Patrick Henry at Highland Springs

Colonial Heights at Prince George

Douglas Freeman at Deep Run

J.R. Tucker at Glen Allen

Lake Taylor at Hermitage

George Wythe at Clover Hill

Huguenot at Midlothian

Caroline at King George

Spotsylvania at Culpeper County

Mechanicsville at Hanover

Varina at Armstrong

Dinwiddie at Hopewell

Matoaca at Petersburg

Louisa County at Orange County

New Kent at York

Goochland at Charlottesville

Fluvanna County at Monticello

Nottoway at Amelia County

I.C. Norcom at King William

Woodberry Forest at Collegiate, 4 p.m.

October 8

St. Michael the Archangel at Trinity Episcopal, 1 p.m.

Fork Union Military Academy at St Christopher’s, 2 p.m.

Week 8

October 13

Prince George at Matoaca, 6 p.m.

James Monroe at Culpeper County

Amelia County at Cumberland

Collegiate at Benedictine, 3:45 p.m.

Thomas Dale at Hopewell

Cosby at Huguenot

James River at Monacan

Midlothian at Manchester

Hanover at Highland Springs

Meadowbrook at Colonial Heights

Deep Run at Mills Godwin

Douglas Freeman at Hermitage

Thomas Jefferson at J.R. Tucker

Clover Hill at Powhatan

George Wythe at L.C. Bird

King George at Chancellor

Spotsylvania at Eastern View

Atlee at Varina

Henrico at Mechanicsville

Patrick Henry at Armstrong

Petersburg at Dinwiddie

Western Albemarle at Louisa County

Grafton at New Kent

Courtland at Caroline

Monticello at Goochland

Charlottesville at Albemarle

Orange County at Fluvanna County

Buckingham County at Nottoway

King William at Lafayette

October 15

Trinity Episcopal at Fork Union Military Academy, 1:30 p.m.

St. Christopher’s at Woodberry Forest, 2 p.m.

Week 9

October 20

Nottoway at Prince Edward

October 21

Collegiate at Fork Union Military, 3:30 p.m.

Petersburg at Thomas Dale

Manchester at Cosby

James River at Clover Hill

Hopewell at Meadowbrook

Dinwiddie at Prince George

J.R. Tucker at Douglas Freeman

Glen Allen at Thomas Jefferson

Hermitage at Mills Godwin

Powhatan at L.C. Bird

George Wythe at Midlothian

Eastern View at King George

James Monroe at Spotsylvania

Armstrong at Atlee

Patrick Henry at Hanover

Varina at Henrico

King William at Mechanicsville

Colonial Heights at Matoaca

Huguenot at Monacan

New Kent at Tabb

Chancellor at Caroline

Culpeper County at Courtland

Goochland at Albemarle

John Marshall at Charlottesville

Fluvanna County at Western Albemarle

Amelia County at Buckingham County

Collegiate at Fork Union Military

October 22

St Christopher’s at Trinity Episcopal, 1 p.m.

Week 10

October 27

Dinwiddie at Meadowbrook

October 28

Norfolk Academy at Collegiate, 6:30 p.m.

Thomas Dale at L.C. Bird

George Wythe at Cosby

Huguenot at Manchester

Atlee at Highland Springs

Petersburg at Prince George

Glen Allen at Deep Run

St. Christopher’s at Douglas Freeman

J.R. Tucker at Mills Godwin

Monacan at Clover Hill

Midlothian at Powhatan

King George at Spotsylvania

Hanover at Henrico

Armstrong at Mechanicsville

Varina at Patrick Henry

Hopewell at Matoaca

Jamestown at New Kent

Thomas Jefferson at Colonial Heights

Caroline at James Monroe

Chancellor at Culpeper County

Orange County at Goochland

Charlottesville at Fluvanna County

John Marshall at Mecklenburg County

Prince Edward at Amelia County

Nottoway at Randolph-Henry

West Point at King William

Albemarle at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.

October 29

Trinity Episcopal at Woodberry Forest, 2 p.m.

Week 11

November 3

Highland Springs at Varina

King & Queen Central at King William

November 4

Thomas Dale at Dinwiddie

Powhatan at Cosby

James River at Midlothian

Manchester at Monacan

Matoaca at Meadowbrook

Prince George at Hopewell

Deep Run at Hermitage

Glen Allen at Douglas Freeman

Lake Taylor at J.R. Tucker

Thomas Jefferson at Mills Godwin

Clover Hill at L.C. Bird

Courtland at King George

Spotsylvania at Caroline

Hanover at Atlee

Mechanicsville at Patrick Henry

Goochland at Louisa County

New Kent at Smithfield

Colonial Heights at Petersburg

Monticello at Charlottesville

Fluvanna County at Albemarle

Central at Amelia County

Nottoway at Mecklenburg County

November 5