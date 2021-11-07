Here’s the schedule and pairings for this week’s high school football playoff games

Matoaca will host Patrick Henry in the first round of the Region 4B playoffs this weekend. Photo: Tyler Thrasher/8News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia High School League on Sunday released its pairings for the first round of the regional playoffs, which are slated to begin on Friday, Nov. 12.

Twenty-three area public schools will be competing in playoff action, while three area private schools will be taking part in state semifinal games.

Below you’ll find the pairings for respective regional games, along with games scheduled for the VISAA semifinals. VHSL playoff game dates and times are to be announced and will be updated.

Saturday, November 13

VISAA Semifinals

Benedictine at St. Christopher’s, 12:30 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, 12:30 p.m.

Virginia High School League

Ocean Lakes at Manchester (6A)

James River at Thomas Dale (6A)

Cosby at Oscar Smith (6A)

J.R. Tucker at Highland Springs (5C)

Mills Godwin at Midlothian (5C)

Glen Allen at Hermitage (5C)

L.C. Bird at Douglas Freeman (5C)

Atlee at Dinwiddie (4B)

Powhatan at Varina (4B)

Patrick Henry at Matoaca (4B)

Culpeper at Goochland (3A)

Hopewell at Lake Taylor (3A)

Armstrong at Meridian (3A)

Thomas Jefferson at Amelia (2A)