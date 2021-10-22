Hermitage adds another ‘W’ to its win streak, 41-13 over Mills Godwin

The Hermitage High School football team right before the opening kickoff in their game against Mills Godwin High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Photo: Oliva Jaquith)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Hermitage High School Panthers added another “W” to its winning streak Friday night in a home game matchup against the Mills Godwin High School Eagles, 41-13.

The Panthers went into the meeting with a 4-2 record, earning them the third-ranked spot in the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Region 5C Week 8 rankings. Meanwhile, the Eagles were ranked seventh, with a record of 3-4.

“We’re looking for a competitive game, looking for a confident team to come over here,” Hermitage Defensive Coordinator Timothy Jean-Pierre told 8News before the game. “The biggest difference in the night is they seem to want to pass the ball often, so we got to be on top of our secondary and coverage game, and everything else, we’ll look to adjust as the game goes on.”

The Panthers came out strong. They were on the board first after a toss from Jaylen Burton to Jhakiri Bolden, who ran the ball in for a touchdown with less than eight minutes on the clock in the first quarter.

The Eagles got the ball back after that touchdown, but would fumble for a turnover back to the Panthers. Just seconds after their first touchdown, the Burton-Bolden duo did it again off a long pass.

In the second quarter, Hermitage would be first to score once again. Jeremiah Coney ran it in for the touchdown this time.

The Panthers would take the win, 41-13.

“I think we’re doing better at controlling the line of scrimmage,” Jean-Pierre said. “We do a great job adjusting. We’re doing a much better job running the ball, blocking, catching the balls, getting lined up overall on the defensive side.”

They look to keep their winning streak alive during their next matchup on Nov. 5 against the Deep Run Wildcats. Meanwhile, the Eagles will work to improve their record on Oct. 29 against the J.R. Tucker Tigers.

“We’re just looking forward to moving through the weeks, week by week,” Jean-Pierre said. “I’m confident in my D-line and O-line.”