Hermitage holds Mills Godwin to 3 points in Friday night matchup

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hermitage Panthers asserted early dominance in their Friday night matchup against home team Mills Godwin.

On the second play of the game, the Panthers scored on a runaway touchdown, senior running back Nigel James leaving behind the Eagles’ defense to get to the end zone. With a successful field goal attempt, Hermitage was already up 7-0 about one minute into regulation.

Covering two games for #8SportsBlitz on this #FootballFriday. First up: Hermitage at Mills Godwin. Warm ups are underway. pic.twitter.com/bV0gkozXaE — Olivia Jaquith (@oliviajaquith) March 12, 2021

Throughout the quarter, the Panthers continued to rely on their running game. But as the Eagles’ defense began to shut down that style of play, the Panthers went for a long pass straight into the hands of senior wide receiver Nana Mensah to put another six points on the board with 3:09 on the clock.

Godwin senior kicker Carter Morris saved the home team from a shutout in the second quarter, scoring a field goal just two minutes in. However, those would be the only points the Eagles could put on the board Friday night.

(Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

With less than three minutes remaining in the second quarter, a long pass would again put the Panthers in scoring territory. They were able to capitalize, scoring a touchdown and two-point conversion, advancing their lead to 27-3 by halftime.

With the Eagles unable to score again, the Panthers kept up the pressure, putting another 14 points on the board by the end of the game. Hermitage took the win, 41-3.