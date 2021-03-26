Hermitage owns Deep Run 58-20 Friday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Hermitage Panthers are still undefeated, beating the Deep Run Wildcats, 58-20.

The Panthers rolled to a 21-6 halftime lead, setting the Panthers up to double that number by the end of the night.

Brock Schaeffer hands the ball off to Jeremiah Coney who runs the ball 55-yards for a touchdown.

Jaylen Burton finds Albanian Kamara for a 53-yard pass, touchdown Panthers.

Hermitage (5-0) finishes the regular season with a home game against J.R. Tucker. Deep Run (3-3) will face-off against Mills Godwin on April 2.

