Hermitage takes Friday night win in overtime

The Hermitage Panthers took the Friday night win against the Patrick Henry Patriots in overtime. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Hermitage Panthers took the Friday night win against the Patrick Henry Patriots in overtime 27-26.

This was the Panthers’ first game of the 2021 season after previously scheduled games were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Going into the second half, Hermitage had a narrow lead over Patrick Henry, up 13-12.

Scoreless through the third quarter, the Panthers would be first on the board in the final quarter of the game.

However, the Patriots managed to catch up, sending the game into overtime. Although Patrick Henry maintained a lead in the first overtime period, Hermitage would come back to win it, 27-26.

Hermitage is scheduled to face the Varina Blue Devils on Sept. 17, while Patrick Henry will take on the Deep Run Wildcats.